Native Plants and Bird Habitat is the focus of the November 8, 2022 LFP Garden Club meeting

Ed Dominguez, Audubon Society

Photo: Mick Thompson Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be meeting in person on November 8, 2022 at 9:30am for the general meeting and then a short break for cookies and then our special speaker at 10:30am until about noon.





We will be meeting at the intersection of Bothell Way NE and Ballinger Way NE at Town Center on the upper level at the stage area in Third Place Commons. Our speaker this month is a member of the Audubon Society: Ed Dominguez, Lead Naturalist



A native of Mount Shasta, Ed obtained his Bachelors and Masters degrees from California State University. Growing up in the southern Cascade Range, Ed was introduced to the plants and animals of the mountains at an early age by his father.





Knowledgeable in geology, trees, wildflowers, and mammals, Ed particularly enjoys birding and bird songs. He is passionate about environmental education and leads owl prowls, bat walks, nature hikes, and presents evening programs on a variety of naturalist topics. When not working at the Center, Ed plays music and leads climbs with the Seattle Mountaineers. He lives in the Madrona neighborhood just north of Seward Park.



Topic: Native Plants and Bird Habitat. Attracting birds to your garden space.



Great meeting for bird lovers



You are welcome to attend two of our meeting for no cost and then after that we would like you to join our club. The fee for the year is $25. We meet from September to May and take off December for a Christmas party.





We usually have a Soiree and a potluck picnic in the summer months. Each month we have a great newsletter to inform you of the upcoming events and also some great gardening tips.





We have top quality speakers for the experienced and novice gardener to learn from. Please come and join us. If you have any questions please call Jan at 206-362-5475.







