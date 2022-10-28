Prayer Labs offered at Saint Dunstan’s the Church that feeds people

Prayer labs at Saint Dunstan's Saint Dunstan’s the Church that feeds people would like to invite the community to our November and December Prayer Labs. Saint Dunstan’s the Church that feeds people would like to invite the community to our November and December Prayer Labs.





He composed “Spiritual Exercises” to help others follow the teachings of Jesus. His spiritual practices emphasized the affective life (feelings of the Christian).



Ignatius became expert at helping others deepen their relationship with God by using imagination in prayer, discernment and interpretation of feelings, cultivation of great desires and generous service.









We will look at the first two: Discernment and Interpretation of feelings and imagination in prayer.



Mother Carola will lead us on Wednesday, November 2 on discernment in the Christian’s life and will focus on the Examen that Ignatius taught to his trainees.



Then in December Sarah Roskam will lead us on Wednesday, December 7 using imagination in prayer. We will focus on stories of Advent.



If you’re interested in the Prayer Lab please RSVP using the following link.







The topic is the Ignatian Examen, Ignatius was a Basque nobleman from the Pyrenees of northern Spain. He was wounded in the Battle of Pamplona and discerned his spiritual vocation while recovering from a military wound. His life was lived in the early 1500s.