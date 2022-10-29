Parks restoration volunteer opportunities in Lake Forest Park November 5 and 19, 2022

|Photo by Jerry Pickard
Parks Restoration Volunteer Opportunities
Five Acre Woods
Saturday
November 5th
9am-12noon
Location:
City Park Five-Acre Woods
18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, USA
The forest is waiting for you!
Questions?
please email volunteer coordinator polly@gaiaict.com
Grace Cole Nature Park
Saturday
November 19th
9am-12noon
Location:
Grace Cole Nature Park (GCNP)
16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, USA
A hidden gem of a park!
Questions?
Contact park restoration lead Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net.
Two opportunities to help restore parks in Lake Forest Park in November. Five Acre Woods on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9am - noon and Grace Cole Nature Park on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9am - noon.
