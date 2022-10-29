Parks restoration volunteer opportunities in Lake Forest Park November 5 and 19, 2022

Saturday, October 29, 2022

 
Photo by Jerry Pickard

Parks Restoration Volunteer Opportunities

Five Acre Woods 


Saturday

November 5th

9am-12noon


Location:

City Park Five-Acre Woods

18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, USA


The forest is waiting for you!


Questions? 

please email volunteer coordinator polly@gaiaict.com

Grace Cole Nature Park


Saturday

November 19th

9am-12noon


Location:

Grace Cole Nature Park (GCNP)

16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, USA


A hidden gem of a park!


Questions?

Contact park restoration lead Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net.


Two opportunities to help restore parks in Lake Forest Park in November. Five Acre Woods on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9am - noon and Grace Cole Nature Park on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9am - noon.



