Letter to the Editor: I do not support Proposition 1

To the Editor:





I do not support Proposition 1.

It promises to retain our current level of services. However, I would like to see our current reduced level of services restored to what it was pre-COVID, and I don’t understand why the City needs a surplus to do that.

We cannot improve on crime until we have an adequate number of police officers. At present, we have 16 unfilled positions. These open positions are already in the budget but remain unfilled because there are not enough applicants. Budgeting for more positions when we cannot fill the ones we have is pointless.

RADAR has the potential to provide needed assistance to the police by having mental health professionals work with the police to get those in crisis the care they need. However, it will require the police to respond to the calls with RADAR. The RADAR positions are difficult to fill because they require significant education and training for a part-time position.

Finally, the statement in Currents that said the City would reduce services they “are not legally obligated to provide” should have been elaborated on.

Many Shoreline citizens are already struggling to pay the inflated costs of utilities, groceries, gas, and services. The passage of Prop 1 would make their struggles even harder. And this doesn't just apply to homeowners. Landlords would have to raise rents to cover their higher tax bills.

At the very least, we deserve an explanation of why the City wants to create such a surplus in its budget at a time when many taxpayers cannot look beyond the end of the month.

Sincerely,





Margaret Willson

Shoreline











