Rainbow Girls Community Trunk or Treat and Hopelink food drive Sunday
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Don't forget to pack up your ghosts, monsters, superheroes, princesses, pirates, and dinosaurs and visit the Rainbow Girls Community Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2 to 4pm. Windermere ~ Shoreline parking lot. 900 N 185th Street.
It's free fun, games, prizes, and trick or treating for the whole family including your dog.
Most importantly it's a food drive/collection for Hopelink. In addition to food please consider hygiene items: toothbrushes, tooth paste, soap, shampoo, razors, deodorant. Paper items: paper towel, toilet paper, zip lock bags. Let's make the lives of our neighbors better!
Please check out our amazing array of sponsors and supporters. Their generous contributions have made this "spooktacular" event possible!
For any updates and to learn more visit Richmond Highlands Rainbow Girls Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066894976767
