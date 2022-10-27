Smoke in senior living complex in Kenmore

Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4pm Shoreline Fire responded to a smell of smoke in the lobby of a senior living complex in Kenmore at the 7000 block of NE 182nd St.





As it happens, the fire station is across the street.





While there wasn’t a massive fire problem, there was smoke in the structure due to smoldering wood products behind a wall near utilities.





Access was made to the area involved and the problem was mitigated. Crews remained on site assisting residents and working to reset the system.





Agencies that responded to the incident were from Shoreline, Eastside Fire and Rescue, Bothell Fire, and Kirkland Fire Department. There were not any injuries reported.





The cause is under investigation.







