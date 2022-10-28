Plan now if you have business with King County Records and Licensing Services
Friday, October 28, 2022
|King Street Center
King County Records and Licensing Services is moving to a new location in Pioneer Square, King Street Center, 201 S. Jackson Street.
If you have documents to record (marriage licenses, real estate deeds, mortgages, etc.), need to apply for a marriage license, or need to pay real estate excise taxes, plan ahead. Due to the move, the Recorder’s Office will be minimally staffed weekdays from November 14 - 25, 2022.
The Licensing Services Office anticipates minor services delays during the move. Licensing Services includes: Taxi, For-Hire and Transportation Network Companies (TNCs)
Vehicle and Vessel Licensing
Here are some tips to manage during the move:
- Consider doing your business with Records and Licensing before November 10 or after November 25 and plan for possible delays. The best way to do business with Records and Licensing is online.The Recorder’s Office is online but allow for delays.
- You can renew license tabs online.
- Access For-Hire Transportation Licensing services (Taxicab, Flat-Rate For-Hire, TNC) online.For vehicle and vessel licensing needs (tabs, titles, etc.), consider visiting one of the 21 conveniently located Local Licensing Offices.
The drop box at the Administration Building (500 Fourth Avenue) will close permanently on November 14. The new drop box will be open starting November 21 at: 201 S Jackson St, Seattle WA 98104 on the King Street side of the building between the Metro Pass Sales office and the building entrance.
Do not mail physical documents to Records and Licensing from November 14 - 25. Starting November 28, physical records can be received by U.S. mail at:
King County Recorder’s Office
King Street Center
201 S. Jackson Street
M/S KSC-ES-0204
Seattle, WA 98104
King County Licensing Office
King Street Center
201 S. Jackson Street
M/S KSC-ES-0206
Seattle, WA 98104
Services will continue to be provided online and via U.S. mail until the grand re-opening in January 2023. Check our Records and Licensing Services (RALS) for additional information.
Background and services
The most popular services of the King County Recorder's Office are online records search and marriage licensing. The office also conducts the accurate recording of documents, such as real estate deeds, mortgages, plats, surveys, and registered land (Torrens), as well as their preservation and reproductions (copies). They are also responsible for collecting real estate excise taxes.
The most popular services of the King County Licensing Office are Vehicle/Vessel Licensing (including titles, registration/car tabs, and mobile homes), For-Hire Licenses, TNC Permits, and Process Server Licenses.
