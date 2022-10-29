Letter to the Editor: Farewell to Leena's Restaurant

To the Editor:





I am so sorry to see that Leena's Restaurant in North City is to be replaced by yet another six story apartment building. We have enjoyed eating there for years, and know people from surrounding cities who also eat there as often as they are able.

It seems that once Shoreline gets done approving multi-housing buildings in North City, there won't be a business district left for any of us to enjoy. We all will have to drive further and further for the services that used to be local. What a shame!

Robin Leaden

