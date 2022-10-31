Shoreline Chamber of Commerce in person luncheon November 9 with King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski

King County Councilmember

Rod Dembowski Shoreline Chamber of Commerce November IN PERSON Luncheon features King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:30am - 1:00pm Shoreline Chamber of Commerce November IN PERSON Luncheon features King County Councilperson Rod Dembowski on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11:30am - 1:00pm









Speaker: Rod Dembowski





Following a twelve year legal career at Foster Pepper, Rod was elected to the King County Council in 2013.





As Chair of the Mobility and Environment Committee, Rod led efforts to improve and expand service at Metro, clean up waterways, and protect open space.





Rod has focused efforts to reduce disparities in health outcomes, fight cancer, and improve women’s health as past Board of Health Chair. In the fight against COVID-19, Rod’s focused his work on supporting those who have suffered the health and economic impacts of the virus, as well as expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines.



Rod has passed several major initiatives including the Youth Action Plan, a nation-leading family leave program, ballot access laws, juvenile justice reforms, and a major veterans housing program.





He has never missed a vote. In 2018 he was named Public Official of the Year by the Municipal League of King County.