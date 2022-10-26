Green Shoreline Day at Paramount Open Space -- Saturday, October 29: 9am-12pm
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
We will be maintaining the forest of Paramount Open Space and we want to see you there!
Coming out to work with us is one of the best ways to give back to your local forest and your neighbors.
Help us to build healthy habitat and build a healthy community by taking part in Green Shoreline Day.
All are welcome to attend and no experience is necessary! This is a highly sought-after event, so please make sure to register here and save your spot to plant with us.
Questions? Feel free to call (360-909-8001) or email me at mccallum.cameron@gmail.com. Please visit our calendar for additional work party dates.
NOTE: In accordance with the City of Shoreline’s vaccination policy, the Green Shoreline Partnership will require all volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Effective December 1, volunteers ages 12 and up will be expected to show proof of vaccination with photo ID and sign an attestation confirming that they are fully vaccinated. Parents/guardians of participants between 12 and 18 years of age will be required to sign a youth waiver/COVID-19 vaccination attestation form. If you think you need a religious or medical exemption, please email greenshoreline@forterra.org
- When: Saturday, October 29 from 9am to Noon (12pm)
- Where: Paramount Open Space. Tent will be set up east of the parking lot at 946 NE 147th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
- Who: Hosted by Friends of Paramount
- We Provide: tools, work gloves, and refreshment.
- Why: The plan will be to pull English Ivy and other invasive species near the north end of the park.
Questions? Feel free to call (360-909-8001) or email me at mccallum.cameron@gmail.com. Please visit our calendar for additional work party dates.
NOTE: In accordance with the City of Shoreline’s vaccination policy, the Green Shoreline Partnership will require all volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Effective December 1, volunteers ages 12 and up will be expected to show proof of vaccination with photo ID and sign an attestation confirming that they are fully vaccinated. Parents/guardians of participants between 12 and 18 years of age will be required to sign a youth waiver/COVID-19 vaccination attestation form. If you think you need a religious or medical exemption, please email greenshoreline@forterra.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment