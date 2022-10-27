Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday - costumes encouraged -

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Join us this Saturday at the Shoreline Farmers Market, 192nd and Aurora Ave N, 10am-2pm

We're so excited to host our 2nd Annual October Harvest Market this Saturday, October 29. 2022. 

We'll have your favorite farms and food producers so you can stock up your fridge and pantry. 

Plus, we'll have activities for everyone!
  • Halloween games for all ages
  • Free hot apple cider
  • Trick-or-treat stations for the kiddos
  • Fall themed photo booth where you and your family can show off your festive looks
  • Costumes are encouraged and bonus for bringing your furry friends in costumes
  • Adorable adoptable dogs to meet from Three Little Pitties Rescue
  • Free tree saplings from Bartlett Tree Experts (while supplies last)
See you on Saturday, Shoreline!



