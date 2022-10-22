Landslide hazard near Bolt Creek Fire area and U.S. 2

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Land with higher risk of flash floods, landslides, and debris flow

Due to the Bolt Creek Fire, some of the land near Baring, Grotto, and Skykomish is now at higher risk of flash floods, landslides, and debris flows.

Those may occur when a quarter inch of rain falls in 15 minutes. Any of these could happen without warning.

See the map with risk levels for where potential landslides may start, but please remember, it is hard to predict where they may go.

Residents in the Baring, Grotto, and Skykomish areas and people traveling on U.S. 2 should have an emergency plan. Visit makeitthrough.org to get started.

You can stay informed by signing up for ALERT King County: kingcounty.gov/alert

For more information about burn scars and flooding risk, visit: weather.gov/sew/burnscar



Posted by DKH at 10:19 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  