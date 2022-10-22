Landslide hazard near Bolt Creek Fire area and U.S. 2

Land with higher risk of flash floods, landslides, and debris flow

Due to the Bolt Creek Fire, some of the land near Baring, Grotto, and Skykomish is now at higher risk of flash floods, landslides, and debris flows. Due to the Bolt Creek Fire, some of the land near Baring, Grotto, and Skykomish is now at higher risk of flash floods, landslides, and debris flows.





Those may occur when a quarter inch of rain falls in 15 minutes. Any of these could happen without warning.





See the map with risk levels for where potential landslides may start, but please remember, it is hard to predict where they may go.





Residents in the Baring, Grotto, and Skykomish areas and people traveling on U.S. 2 should have an emergency plan. Visit makeitthrough.org to get started.



You can stay informed by signing up for ALERT King County:



You can stay informed by signing up for ALERT King County: kingcounty.gov/alert







For more information about burn scars and flooding risk, visit: weather.gov/sew/burnscar



