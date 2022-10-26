Classifieds: LFP City Council to Hold Public Hearing on Budget/Property Tax Levy/2023 Rates and Fees on October 27, 7pm
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022 – 7:00 P.M.
2023 – 2024 Biennial Budget, 2023 Property Tax Levy, 2023 User Fees, 2023 Surface Water Utility Rate, 2023-2024 Sewer Utility Rates
The City of Lake Forest Park City Council has been reviewing the proposed 2023 Biennial Budget, including the proposed increases for the 2023 Property Tax Levy, 2023 User Fees, 2023 Surface Water Utility Rate, and the 2023-2024 Sewer Utility Rates. The proposed budget can be found on the city’s website.
The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on October 27, 2022. The meeting will begin at 7:00 P.M., and the public hearing will commence thereafter. The public hearing will be held in person at the City Council Chambers and virtually. Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council, and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on the date of the hearing. Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in Form on the City’s Hybrid City Council Meetings webpage (https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Hybrid-City-Council-Meetings) by 5:00 p.m. on the date of the meeting. Persons who have not signed up on the online public hearing sign-in sheet will be called upon to raise their hand through the Zoom meeting webinar feature and will be added to the speakers’ queue by the City Clerk to be called upon by the Meeting Chair or designee. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5540 prior to 5:00 p.m. on the date of the meeting.
The agenda for the October 27 regular City Council meeting is available here.
Matt McLean
City Clerk
