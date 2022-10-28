SAGE Club to meet Friday November 4 at teen center

SAGE Club is having a meeting on Friday November 4, 2022 at the teen center!





We invite any LGBTQ+ and allies, in middle and high school, to come stop in at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 for a meet and greet and free button making!





We have all the supplies for the button making just come ready to create artwork for your buttons! The teen Center opens at 2:30pm and will have food, games and more.



