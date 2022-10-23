Application site for student debt relief is still open

Rep. Pramilia Jayapal is encouraging people who are eligible for student loan debt relief to apply on the federal website.

Application is open, but debt discharge is paused.

As a result of a court order, we are temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges.





We encourage you to apply if you are eligible. We will continue to review applications. We will quickly process discharges when we are able to do so and you will not need to reapply.



See previous article here









The site, Federal Student Aid (an official website of the United States government) has this statement: