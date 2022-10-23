Application site for student debt relief is still open

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Rep. Pramilia Jayapal is encouraging people who are eligible for student loan debt relief to apply on the federal website.

The site, Federal Student Aid (an official website of the United States government) has this statement:

Application is open, but debt discharge is paused.
As a result of a court order, we are temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. 

We encourage you to apply if you are eligible. We will continue to review applications. We will quickly process discharges when we are able to do so and you will not need to reapply.

See previous article here



Posted by DKH at 10:31 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  