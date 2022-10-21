Student loan debt forgiveness program blocked by the courts

Friday, October 21, 2022

According to reporting the The Washington Post (reprinted in The Seattle Times), a Federal appeals court has blocked the immediate cancellation of student loans to consider a request filed by six Republican-led states to stop the program.

A federal appeals court on Friday evening blocked the imminent cancellation of federal student loans under President Joe Biden’s debt relief program, days after millions of borrowers began applying for up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit granted an administrative stay while it considers a request for an injunction filed by a coalition of six Republican-led states seeking to block the forgiveness program.

Yesterday we published information on the loan program from our Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit will make a decision on whether or not to lift the stay but the timeline is unknown. 22 million people have already filed for relief.

