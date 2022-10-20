Pramila Jayapal: Beta application for student loan debt is officially live
Thursday, October 20, 2022
From Congresswoman Pramilia Jayapal
BIG NEWS: The beta application for student loan debt cancelation is officially live and takes less than two minutes to submit!
Please note: this is a beta application and may close and reopen throughout the week.
Recently, President Biden announced his administration will be canceling $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 of federal debt for other borrowers, reaching a total of 43 million borrowers.
|Rep. Pramila Jayapal
With the President’s action, approximately 20 million people will see their loans fully canceled, and an additional 23 million will see relief with a portion of their debt canceled.
AND it will help to address the root cause of the issue by capping interest for current and future loans at 5 percent of income, half of the current rate.
This means that those who still have a balance on their loan after this action will be able to lower their average annual payment by more than $1,000.
Be sure to get your application in today and subscribe to get email updates so I can keep you updated as we learn more about the timeline of when you'll see this money!
