Pramila Jayapal: Beta application for student loan debt is officially live

From Congresswoman Pramilia Jayapal



BIG NEWS: The beta application for student loan debt cancelation is officially live and takes less than two minutes to submit!





Check your eligibility and apply today!

Please note: this is a beta application and may close and reopen throughout the week. Please note: this is a beta application and may close and reopen throughout the week.



Recently, President Biden announced his administration will be canceling $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 of federal debt for other borrowers, reaching a total of 43 million borrowers.





Rep. Pramila Jayapal This is a massive step in the right direction, and as the Chair of the Progressive Caucus, something I have personally been fighting for.



With the President’s action, approximately 20 million people will see their loans fully canceled, and an additional 23 million will see relief with a portion of their debt canceled. This is a massive step in the right direction, and as the Chair of the Progressive Caucus, something I have personally been fighting for.With the President’s action, approximately 20 million people will see their loans fully canceled, and an additional 23 million will see relief with a portion of their debt canceled.





AND it will help to address the root cause of the issue by capping interest for current and future loans at 5 percent of income, half of the current rate.



