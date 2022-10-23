Arnie Moreno art showing at 14 Hands Winery in Prosser WA

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Artist Arnie Moreno

Local resident and retired teacher Arnie Moreno has an art showing at the 14 Hands Winery in Prosser, Washington and a small show in the library at Shorewood High School.

14 Hands Winery Tasting Room, Prosser WA
October 8, 2022 - November 4, 2022 Daily, 11:00am-5:00pm

Join us in our tasting room throughout the month of October to support local artists and experience the featured artwork of local artist, Arnie Moreno.

Arnulfo Armijo Moreno “ Arnie “ graduated from Washington State University with a BA Education, Fine Arts, Chicano Studies and a M.Ed Lesley University, Integrating the Arts into Teaching Curriculum. Retired Art / PE teacher, and Tennis coach

Born and raised in Walla Walla Valley, Arnie’s artwork merges Día de Los Muertos calaveras with native designs from pre-Columbian Aztec, Mayan, Olmec and Totonac artifacts! 

His goals for all his pieces are to unite and honor both the tradition and spirit of Día de Los Muertos with the beauty of the pre-Columbian native designs and culture. 



