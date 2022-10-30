Dedication of new mural in Edmonds Tuesday

Sunday, October 30, 2022


The newest mural from Mural Project Edmonds (a committee of Art Walk Edmonds) is complete! Designed and installed by muralist AJ Power, this mural features a fairytale-like depiction of Edmonds as a welcoming community. Check it out on the side of Crow at 114 4th Ave N. You can read more about it here!

You are invited to the official "unveiling" and artist reception. Meet the muralist AJ Power, learn the symbolism behind some of the artistic elements in the mural, and share some light refreshments on November 1, 2022 from 5-7pm at Crow.



Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  