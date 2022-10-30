Dedication of new mural in Edmonds Tuesday
Sunday, October 30, 2022
The newest mural from Mural Project Edmonds (a committee of Art Walk Edmonds) is complete! Designed and installed by muralist AJ Power, this mural features a fairytale-like depiction of Edmonds as a welcoming community. Check it out on the side of Crow at 114 4th Ave N. You can read more about it here!
You are invited to the official "unveiling" and artist reception. Meet the muralist AJ Power, learn the symbolism behind some of the artistic elements in the mural, and share some light refreshments on November 1, 2022 from 5-7pm at Crow.
0 comments:
Post a Comment