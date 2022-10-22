“A Scream is Worth 1,000 Words” Horror writing workshop Saturday in person at Shoreline Community College
Saturday, October 22, 2022
|A Scream is worth 1,000 words writing workshop Saturday at SCC
Whether around the campfire, through a script, or on the page, we love telling scary stories.
But how do you level up your horror stories so they stick around in your readers' heads?
Teens and adults welcome, costumes and candy encouraged. Saturday, October 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.
Fee: $39. Instructor Rebecca Demarest. Location: SCC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. 1500 Building, Room 1515 Directions and parking
