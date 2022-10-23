LFP Council adopts NACTO document for guidance on setting speed limits

LFP Traffic camera The LFP City Council is continuing their consideration of reducing speed limits on city streets. The LFP City Council is continuing their consideration of reducing speed limits on city streets.





At a recent council meeting they approved Ordinance 1252 adopting the National Association of City Transportation Officials’ (“NACTO”) 2020 City Limits, Setting Safe Speed Limits on Urban Streets (“City Limits”)





This document is intended to provide cities with guidance on how to strategically set speed limits on urban streets, using a Safe Systems approach, to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.





The Ordinance anticipates moving forward with a Safe Speed Study in accordance with methodology in City Limits to determine the speed limits that will best minimize the risk of persons being killed or seriously injured in Lake Forest Park.



