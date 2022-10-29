County Executive: Progress in improving conditions for both people in custody and for staff

Photo courtesy King County Two months after Executive Constantine appointed a Special Deputy to provide additional support in implementing critical actions at King County’s correctional facilities, the County has made great progress in improving conditions for people in custody and staff. Two months after Executive Constantine appointed a Special Deputy to provide additional support in implementing critical actions at King County’s correctional facilities, the County has made great progress in improving conditions for people in custody and staff.

“Thanks to the urgent, concerted action of Jail leadership and employees, we have successfully advanced multiple critical improvements at our correctional facilities,” said Executive Constantine.

“King County is committed to improving the living conditions of those in custody and increasing support for our workforce as we recover from the challenges of the pandemic.”

















Most immediately, actions include a set of in-person activities that are returning for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to better connect people in custody with support services and their loved ones. Other changes implemented thus far are designed to improve safety.Newly approved labor agreements, meanwhile, seek to honor the vital work performed by corrections officers and juvenile detention officers under difficult conditions.--From the office of Dow Constantine