Halloween eye safety

To avoid a real-life horror story, remember that eye tissue is among the most delicate in the human body. Damage to that tissue is especially difficult to reverse.



One mishap can lead to frightening results. Glitter mishaps or costume contact lenses sold illegally are just a couple of the hazards that can lead to temporary and permanent blindness. The Washington Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons wants to make sure you have a safe Halloween this year.





Below are a few safety tips to avoid a real-life horror story as you and your family navigate the hazards that come with some Halloween costume-related accessories.



False eyelashes

Test for lash glue allergies

Don’t share false eyelashes with anyone else

Wash your hands before putting on and taking off

Visit an experienced aesthetician to see what shape and weight works best with your eyes Eye makeup

Avoid metallic, glittery or flakey eye makeup

Avoid applying products inside the eyelash line, which has been shown to increase irritation and dryness of the eye surface

Carefully select the makeup you use, and be aware that certain ingredients such as fragrances, preservatives, metallic pigments and color additives might cause irritation to your skin or eyes

Remove all eye makeup before bed Halloween costume contacts





Wearing colored contacts that weren’t prescribed to you could cause:

Painful infections

Sore and scars

Corneal abrasions

Corneal ulcers

Other contact safety tips:

Don’t share contacts with anyone

Always remove contacts before sleeping

Be sure to use contact solution and not water

If you experience any redness, irritation or decreased vision while or after using contact lenses, discontinue wear immediately and reach out to your eye care provider for guidance Sure, a simple accessory can complete a costume and bring it to the next level, but before you purchase anything, consider asking your eye doctor what would be best.



For more eye-related safety and information, visit



Dr. David Epley is a pediatric ophthalmologist and adult strabismus specialist from





Sure, a simple accessory can complete a costume and bring it to the next level, but before you purchase anything, consider asking your eye doctor what would be best. For more eye-related safety and information, visit Vision for Washington, CDC and the FDA. Dr. David Epley is a pediatric ophthalmologist and adult strabismus specialist from Washington Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons (WAEPS), affiliated with Swedish Hospital, Children's Hospital, Evergreen Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital.




