MLTNews.com: Edmonds police arrest Mountlake Terrace man following standoff at Hwy 99 hotel

Edmonds police arrested a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on charges of burglary, assault and harassment after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff at a Highway 99 hotel early Sunday morning.





No one was injured during the incident.





Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that the man had previously been trespassed from America’s Best Value inn, located near 220th St SW and Highway 99.





At around 3am Sunday, the suspect returned to the hotel and stood in the lobby with a large knife.





Police officers responding to the scene attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he remained aggressive and threatening. The man made no attempts to surrender, even when police told him he was under arrest.