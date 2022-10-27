In the Garden Now: A winning trio

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Photo and plant by Victoria Gilleland
Bright pink ‘Dancing Pixies’ Saxifrage nestles perfectly at the foot of climbing ‘Fiona Sunrise’ Jasmine. 

Fuchsia ‘Isis’ is in the mix with tiny deep rose and white flowers on dainty branches.

'Fiona Sunrise' produces clusters of white sweetly scented flowers in summer. 

Its chartreuse foliage adds a decorative touch year-round. 

'Isis' blooms from early summer until frost while 'Dancing Pixies' are in bloom from late summer into fall.

In my shady garden these easy to grow plants have flowered well, been evergreen and made it through recent winters in great form. 

 This is truly a winning combination!

--Victoria Gilleland



Posted by DKH at 1:00 AM
