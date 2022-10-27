In the Garden Now: A winning trio

Fuchsia ‘Isis’ is in the mix with tiny deep rose and white flowers on dainty branches.





'Isis' blooms from early summer until frost while 'Dancing Pixies' are in bloom from late summer into fall.



In my shady garden these easy to grow plants have flowered well, been evergreen and made it through recent winters in great form.









This is truly a winning combination!--Victoria Gilleland

Its chartreuse foliage adds a decorative touch year-round.