Power outage season

Well, it's that time again. With heat and drought we had forgotten about wind and rain and falling tree branches.





We have had a lot of power outages this year but they are truly painful in cold weather.





We've had two power outages in three days. The first one was Tuesday October 25, 2022. It apparently started at 6pm east of Aurora Village and kicked out two circuits down the line.





Those close to Aurora Village were in the dark for about an hour and a half. The neighborhoods to the east were out for five hours, with power restored at midnight.





Then on Thursday, October 27, 2022 an outage affecting Shoreline and North Seattle knocked out power to 2600 customers. It was reported just before 8am.





I didn't see the notice until it had been resolved. In the future, I'd be happy if someone would take a screenshot of the outage map and email it to me Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com





And all of you in Lake Forest Park with your generators, share your wisdom and send information with your recommendations for generators - types, power sources, companies.





--Diane Hettrick







