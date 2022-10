Eat, Drink, and be Scary - Humanities Washington free online webinar

Eat, Drink, and be Scary

Just in time for Halloween, Humanities Washington is hosting a free, online webinar on October 26, 2022 called “ What Are We Afraid Of? ” (registration)Hear Pacific Coast Indigenous stories, Scandinavian tales, and Mexican legends from local scholars and historians, and learn why we love scary stories.Registrants will receive a recipe for a special cocktail and mocktail to enjoy while watching the event!