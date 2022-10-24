Eat, Drink, and be Scary - Humanities Washington free online webinar

Monday, October 24, 2022


Eat, Drink, and be Scary

Just in time for Halloween, Humanities Washington is hosting a free, online webinar on October 26, 2022 called “What Are We Afraid Of?” (registration)

Hear Pacific Coast Indigenous stories, Scandinavian tales, and Mexican legends from local scholars and historians, and learn why we love scary stories.

Registrants will receive a recipe for a special cocktail and mocktail to enjoy while watching the event!



Posted by DKH at 11:36 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  