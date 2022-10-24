Eat, Drink, and be Scary - Humanities Washington free online webinar
Monday, October 24, 2022
Eat, Drink, and be Scary
Just in time for Halloween, Humanities Washington is hosting a free, online webinar on October 26, 2022 called “What Are We Afraid Of?” (registration)
Hear Pacific Coast Indigenous stories, Scandinavian tales, and Mexican legends from local scholars and historians, and learn why we love scary stories.
Registrants will receive a recipe for a special cocktail and mocktail to enjoy while watching the event!
