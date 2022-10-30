WSDOT: Winter is coming. Are you ready?
Sunday, October 30, 2022
|Road to Artist Point
photo courtesy WSDOT
With increasing chances for more snow and ice in the not-too-distant forecast, WSDOT urges all travelers to start preparing themselves and their vehicles for winter weather.
To help make the winter travel a bit easier, WSDOT suggests:
- Checking current travel conditions and downloading the WSDOT mobile app.
- Following WSDOT's regional and pass accounts on Twitter, the agency's Facebook site and online travel alerts.
- Signing up for email and/or text updates about road conditions.
- Printing and carrying the WSDOT Winter Driving Guide (PDF 2.33MB).
- Getting vehicles ready and planning extra time to cross all mountain passes.
- Carrying chains and knowing current traction and chain requirements for mountain passes, which are also available on highway-advisory signs, highway-advisory radio and by calling 511.
- Presetting your radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for WSDOT's traffic-information stations.
