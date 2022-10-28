Musical production of Jungle Book KIDS at Third Place Commons Saturday and Sunday

Join us for a musical theater production by Seattle's Performers





There are three performance times and dates, all shows are the same.

12:00 - 12:45pm

3 - 3:45pm

3 - 3:45pm

Jungle Book KIDS: Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle.





On their journey, the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin' musical rhythms of the jungle.







This project is supported, in part, by a grant from 4Culture/ King County Lodging Tax. Thank you!



Third Place Commons is located on the upper level of LFP Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, across from Third Place Books. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

