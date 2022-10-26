The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women's Association Holiday Fair to be held Nov. 11,12,13
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
|Holy Rosary Edmonds
Plus, our famous homemade pies and baked treats topped off with a silent auction and raffle.
Lunch will be available on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.
It will be held at the Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 Seventh Ave. N., Edmonds.
It will be held at the Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 Seventh Ave. N., Edmonds.
Times are
- Fri. Nov. 11 1pm-4pm,
- Sat. Nov. 12 9am-4pm,
- Sun. Nov. 13 8:30am-1pm.
Mark your calendars!
0 comments:
Post a Comment