The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women's Association Holiday Fair to be held Nov. 11,12,13

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Holy Rosary Edmonds
Come join us for a shopper's delight of new and gently used treasures featuring Christmas decorations, household goods, handcrafted items, collectibles, jewelry, games, toys, and more. 

Plus, our famous homemade pies and baked treats topped off with a silent auction and raffle. 

Lunch will be available on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.

It will be held at the Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 Seventh Ave. N., Edmonds. 

Times are 
  • Fri. Nov. 11 1pm-4pm, 
  • Sat. Nov. 12 9am-4pm, 
  • Sun. Nov. 13 8:30am-1pm. 
Mark your calendars!



Posted by DKH at 3:47 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  