Continuing Education at SCC: Printmaking

Monday, October 24, 2022

Print/Etching Workshop Nov 2nd and 3rd

This is an introductory print class using acrylic printing plates for drypoint methods in addition to acetate plates working at a manageable scale.

It's a great way to learn how printmaking is done and be accessible at home. We will touch on some history about printing, in particular, methods of etching. 

Create multiple prints, some with added color, ready to be framed. For ages 15+ and adults of all ages.

Dates: 11/2/2022 - 11/3/2022 (WED & TH)
Times: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fee: $59.00
On Campus!
Instructor: Marissa Essad

Register here



