Photo courtesy WSDOT Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022.





For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each specific sailing.





The remaining space on each sailing will be available two days before.