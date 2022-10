The Shorecrest High School Band is running their 7th annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser.





If you are in need of a new bed, please come see what they have to offer at the Spartan Recreation Center on the Shoreline Center campus 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 10am to 5pm.





Everything available at a traditional retail store is available from our sale!





Support the SC Band and sleep better as a result!