League of Women Voters Sno County posts recordings of 12 candidate forums

Saturday, October 22, 2022

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has recorded a series of twelve candidate forums for the November 8 general election in these races:

  • US Congressional District 1
  • Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney
  • PUD Commissioner, District 3
  • Legislative District 12 – Positions 1 & 2
  • Legislative District 21 – Senator
  • Legislative District 21 – Positions 1 & 2
  • Legislative District 32 – Senator
  • Legislative District 38 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator
  • Legislative District 39 – Positions 1 & 2
  • Legislative District 44 – Senator
  • Legislative District 44 – Positions 1 & 2
  • Judicial races

Video and podcasts of all forums are available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website: lwvsnoho.org, and on the League’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty

We invite voters to explore these forums and to vote in the November 8th election.

The League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and Turk Pride TV.


Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  