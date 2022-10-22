League of Women Voters Sno County posts recordings of 12 candidate forums
Saturday, October 22, 2022
The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County has recorded a series of twelve candidate forums for the November 8 general election in these races:
- US Congressional District 1
- Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney
- PUD Commissioner, District 3
- Legislative District 12 – Positions 1 & 2
- Legislative District 21 – Senator
- Legislative District 21 – Positions 1 & 2
- Legislative District 32 – Senator
- Legislative District 38 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator
- Legislative District 39 – Positions 1 & 2
- Legislative District 44 – Senator
- Legislative District 44 – Positions 1 & 2
- Judicial races
Video and podcasts of all forums are available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website: lwvsnoho.org, and on the League’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty
We invite voters to explore these forums and to vote in the November 8th election.
The League thanks the members of our 2022 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, C3 Coalition, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and Turk Pride TV.
