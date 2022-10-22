Echo Lake restoration work party Saturday October 22, 2022 11am - 1pm

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Gardeners don't mind the rain!

ECHO LAKE RESTORATION WORK PARTY
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2022 from 11am - 1pm

Come join neighbors to help restore the native plant zone at Echo Lake Park! We'll be planting some bulrush near the lake, removing some invasive plants and moving some mulch. 

Please wear sturdy shoes and be prepared for a little rain! Boy, do those plants love rain these days. 

Beverages and snacks, tools and knowhow all provided! Thanks to Green Shoreline Partnership and the City of Shoreline for support.

Questions? Ann at agrmichel@gmail.com



