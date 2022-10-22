Assessor's Transparency Tool allows property owners to see exactly what they would pay under County and Shoreline Prop 1 tax increases

King county Assessor John Wilson King County Assessor John Wilson today released his November 2022 general election Taxpayer Transparency Tool. King County Assessor John Wilson today released his November 2022 general election Taxpayer Transparency Tool.





It provides each King County taxpayer an individualized accounting of where their property tax dollars go, and the estimated cost of any proposed property tax measure to be voted on.

“Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going, and what each proposed property tax levy will cost them,” said Wilson. “Property taxes keep going up. We need to make sure the public understands why.”

COUNTYWIDE: King County Prop 1: Renewal of Conservation Futures Levy

City of Shoreline Prop 1: Maintenance and operations levy for public safety and community services





Or, there is a link to the tool on left side menu of the Assessor’s web page https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/assessor.aspx







The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.



The Tax Transparency Tool was introduced by Assessor Wilson and first used during the April special election in 2018.



The Tax Transparency Tool was developed for the King County Assessor by Spatialest Inc, a unique enterprise software company focusing on Location, Value and Technology.









The site will show you how much of your property tax goes to each of the agencies listed to the left.



The company also created "Localscape" for the King County Assessor in 2014, a map-based visualization tool that aggregates data to present information. ( http://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/ ).








