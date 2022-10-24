Letter to the Editor: The key issues in Prop 1 are services and expertise

Shoreline









It must be less costly and more humane to avoid jail for people that just need direction to the resources that can provide the help they need. Homelessness and food insecurity is jarring to see and think about. Don’t we want our city to step in to help? I do.Other services like the Customer Response Team may seem like a given, but are they? Would those services be reduced with the failure to pass Prop 1? Less resources means less services. An average increase of $30.00 a month with passage of Prop 1 will keep our city solvent and providing the same level of services we currently enjoy.Finally, I believe in the City’s financial expertise. Staff are required to plan for a 6-year period in which inflation is currently running at 6 to 8 per cent. If they compensate for inflation by using the reserve, the reserve will be gone, and services would still be cut. I value City services and respect their financial expertise. That is why I support Prop 1 and I believe you should too.Joan Herrick