Get ready to set your clocks back on November 6, 2022

NOVEMBER 6 Washingtonians will "fall back" on November 6 and will turn their clocks back by one hour, returning to standard time.









However, a congressional waiver is required before that can happen.





The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 this spring, which could institute permanent daylight savings time if the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden both approve.







