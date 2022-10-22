Get ready to set your clocks back on November 6, 2022
Saturday, October 22, 2022
|NOVEMBER 6
Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill in 2019 to establish permanent daylight saving time, keeping clocks “sprung forward” year-round.
However, a congressional waiver is required before that can happen.
The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 this spring, which could institute permanent daylight savings time if the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden both approve.
