City of Shoreline reception held for retiring city manager Debbie Tarry

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Debbie Tarry and her family
On Monday, October 24, 2022 the City of Shoreline held a reception for outgoing City Manager Debbie Tarry. The room was a Who's Who of city councilmembers present and past, city staff, and citizens as well as Debbie's family.
l-r Debbie Tarry, Keith Scully, John Norris, Jeanne Monger
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
Mayor Keith Scully was master of ceremonies and one of the speakers, along with Assistant City Manager John Norris, and neighborhood activist and community volunteer Jeanne Monger.
Immediately after the reception, the council convened for the regular council meeting, which will be Debbie's last.
Debbie's last council meeting photo by Steven H. Robinson
John Norris will be the acting City Manager until the new City Manager Bristol Ellington will take office.



