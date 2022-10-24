Gov. Inslee: Washington students leaving money on the table by forgetting the FAFSA

Monday, October 24, 2022

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1, 2022. Students nationwide are applying for aid that might support their college education or career training. 

Many students in Washington state are missing out - the state has the third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in the country.

About $50 million in federal aid has been left on the table by Washington students that never filed a FAFSA.

To catch up, the Washington Student Achievement Council has begun several marketing campaigns to get the word out: there's money available, and you must file your FAFSA to get it.

Washington has some of the most generous student aid programs in the country. Low- and middle-income families often discover that the cost of college is either completely or significantly covered after aid. State programs also support students that choose technical education or apprenticeships.

The FAFSA is complex and time-consuming, but completing it may yield substantial reward for students planning their futures.

“The number-one thing that students can do for themselves is to sit down with their families and complete the FAFSA," says James Miller, dean of admission at Seattle University.


