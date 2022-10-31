Free beginner's genealogy class starts November 5, 2022 in Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Are you interested in researching your family history and don't know where to start? Are you interested in researching your family history and don't know where to start?





Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner's class on the first Saturday of the month, November 5, 2022 at 10am at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.





The one hour in-person drop-in session will get you started.





With the holidays approaching and family gatherings it is a good time to ask questions to help with your research. For more information call 425-775-6267.









