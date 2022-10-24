It's illegal to take campaign signs

It's election season and once again people are stealing campaign signs.





Basic facts:

Campaign signs are legal.

It's illegal to steal them.

If a campaign sign is placed so that it is a traffic hazard or obstructs a driver's view, police will remove the sign. This happens very rarely because campaigns know the rules.





If this were to happen, the city would contact the campaign and hold the sign at City Hall for pick up.





In my experience, the signs are taken by random people who have nothing to do with any campaign and are unknown to anyone.





If you see someone taking a sign, call 911 to report the theft. Those signs are expensive.





--Diane Hettrick











