Third Place Books announces beer can partnership and book fair at Kenmore brewery Thursday
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Third Place Books is excited to announce our very first BEER CAN partnership!
We've teamed up with Stoup Brewing and Chuck's Hop Shop for a special book-themed beer can. The FINAL DRAFT IPA will be available for purchase starting November 1st and a portion of sales will go towards our BOOKS TO STUDENTS FUND.
You can find the can at all Stoup and Chuck's Hop Shop locations!
Stop by Stoup Brewing Ballard on Tuesday 11/1 and Stoup Brewing Kenmore on Thursday 11/3 from 5-9pm and have some beer, food, and shop at our pop-up book fair. We hope to see you there!
Stoup Brewing Kenmore is located at 6704 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
