Holiday Bazaar Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Senior Center 10am - 4pm
Friday, October 21, 2022
|Just one of the vendor rooms
Vendors brought plenty of product so there will be much to choose from on Saturday at the Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center.
|Unique gifts
Doors will be open from 10am to 4pm at the Center and the rooms are full of solutions to your shopping needs.
|Bid on Experiences in the Silent Auction
The Senior Center is located on the campus of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE in the building closest to 185th.
