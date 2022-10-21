Holiday Bazaar Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Senior Center 10am - 4pm

Friday, October 21, 2022

Just one of the vendor rooms
Vendors brought plenty of product so there will be much to choose from on Saturday at the Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center.

Unique gifts
Doors will be open from 10am to 4pm at the Center and the rooms are full of solutions to your shopping needs.

Bid on Experiences in the Silent Auction
The Senior Center is located on the campus of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE in the building closest to 185th.

Silent auction
Allow time to browse the goods and experiences in the Silent Auction.

Basket Raffle - tickets $1
Don't forget to buy $1 raffle tickets for the baskets.

Something for everyone!

All photos by Steven H. Robinson



Posted by DKH at 9:53 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  