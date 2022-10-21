Holiday Bazaar Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Senior Center 10am - 4pm

Just one of the vendor rooms Vendors brought plenty of product so there will be much to choose from on Saturday at the Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center.





Unique gifts Doors will be open from 10am to 4pm at the Center and the rooms are full of solutions to your shopping needs.





Bid on Experiences in the Silent Auction The Senior Center is located on the campus of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE in the building closest to 185th.





Silent auction Allow time to browse the goods and experiences in the Silent Auction.





Basket Raffle - tickets $1 Don't forget to buy $1 raffle tickets for the baskets.





Something for everyone!

All photos by Steven H. Robinson











