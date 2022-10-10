Indigenous People's Day
Monday, October 10, 2022
"Monday, October 10 marks a day of recognition of Indigenous peoples’ resilience and rich cultural heritage in the face of centuries of oppression, assimilation and genocide.
"Recognized on the second Monday in October – the same day as the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday – 2021 marked the first time a U.S. president officially proclaimed an Indigenous Peoples’ Day observance."
The University of Washington has an excellent article on the topic, which you can read here.
"Since Washington state doesn’t recognize Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day doesn’t replace it, nor is Indigenous Peoples’ Day an official city holiday — just a day to honor Indigenous people.
"Columbus Day remains a federal holiday that gives federal government employees the day off from work. And while problematic, it’s worth noting that the day originally became a holiday in 1937 as recognition for the mistreatment of Italian Americans."
