Indigenous People's Day

The University of Washington has an excellent article on the topic, which you can read here













"Monday, October 10 marks a day of recognition of Indigenous peoples’ resilience and rich cultural heritage in the face of centuries of oppression, assimilation and genocide."Recognized on the second Monday in October – the same day as the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday – 2021 marked the first time a U.S. president officially proclaimed an Indigenous Peoples’ Day observance.""Since Washington state doesn’t recognize Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day doesn’t replace it, nor is Indigenous Peoples’ Day an official city holiday — just a day to honor Indigenous people."Columbus Day remains a federal holiday that gives federal government employees the day off from work. And while problematic, it’s worth noting that the day originally became a holiday in 1937 as recognition for the mistreatment of Italian Americans."