Puget Sound Kidney Center facility open house on Thursday June 20, 2024 in Shoreline
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Please join us on June 20 from 12pm to 2pm for an open house celebrating the opening of our new kidney center in Shoreline at 355 Richmond Beach Rd across from QFC
A short program will begin at 12:30pm with a ribbon cutting immediately after. We are delighted to open the doors of this facility that will allow us to better serve the people of Shoreline and surrounding areas. We completed the final construction phase of the new dialysis center this spring and our first patient was treated on April 1.
When operating at full capacity, this 8,400-square-foot center will be able to serve up to 132 patients. This beautiful, modern dialysis center offers patients a welcoming, safe and comfortable environment for their care, and is very much in line with our mission to enhance the quality of life of those with kidney disease through outstanding dialysis care, education and community support.
This will be Puget Sound Kidney Centers 12th dialysis center in the PNW and the first in King County.
To learn more about our open house please click this link to our website.
