9th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash gearing up for play

Wednesday, June 19, 2024


The Snohomish Summer Smash presented by Columbia Athletic Club - Silver Lake, a four day tournament for high school players ages 14-18, returns to the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts July 18th-21st. 

Registration costs are $40 for Singles players and $60 for Doubles and Mixed Doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs. Last year, a record 185 players from high schools stretching from Seattle to Bellingham battled it out on the courts.

Tournament Director Kraig Norris has watched this tournament continue to grow, since its beginnings in 2015. 

“The real explosion in participation began after the Pandemic. Many area clubs have simply stopped offering Junior USTA tournaments, and players are desperate for opportunities to compete. Area high school coaches realized that we were providing a chance for their players to compete and get better, and many have actively promoted our tournament.” 

Now, with clubs like Platinum Sponsor Columbia -Silver Lake, Silver Sponsor Tennis Center Sand Point, and other clubs promoting the tournament, the Summer Smash is one of the largest non-USTA tournaments in the state.

Registration deadline for the Summer Smash is July 9th; players interested in participating can go to snohomishsummersmash.com for more information.


