Not lightning but cast illness forces postponement of this weekend's performances of Move Over Mrs. Markham

Sunday, June 16, 2024


The Phoenix Theatre has cancelled this weekend's performances of Move Over Mrs. Markham, due to cast illness.

We apologize for the inconvenience this causes for you, your families, and friends. The show will not take place on Fri June 14th, Sat June 15th, or Sun June 16th.

We anticipate running the following, scheduled, weekend June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd and hope that it will be possible for you to reschedule. 

We will also announce added dates shortly!

If you know you can reschedule now, please call us at 206-533-2000 or email PhoenixTheatreInfo@gmail.com 

If you know that you have no other availability, we are happy to offer a refund for your tickets.

Managing Director, Tracy, and House Manager, Lauren, will be calling all ticket holders using their cell phones, please watch for their calls (541 and 253 area codes).

Thank you and we hope to see you again very soon!!


Posted by DKH at 12:12 AM
