Leafline Walking Tour and Bike Ride in Shoreline/Edmonds Friday, September 20, 2024
Join Leafline and North Sound Bicycle Advocates on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 2pm for a walking tour to explore the gap in the Interurban Trail as it crosses SR-104 between King County and Snohomish County.
North Sound Bicycle Advocates is spearheading the effort to close this gap via a bridge across SR-104.
The walking tour starts at Mathay-Ballinger Park in Edmonds, and a bike ride to the start will depart at 1:30pm from the newly opened Shoreline North/185th Link light rail station.
More information and RSVP here
