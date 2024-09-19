Leafline Walking Tour and Bike Ride in Shoreline/Edmonds Friday, September 20, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Shoreline Interurban Trail ends at N 200th (yellow star) where riders go east to the Ballinger Commons Trail which goes north to SR 104 (red pin). After crossing the highway, riders continue on 76th seven blocks to join the Snohomish County portion of the Interurban Trail

Join Leafline and North Sound Bicycle Advocates on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 2pm for a walking tour to explore the gap in the Interurban Trail as it crosses SR-104 between King County and Snohomish County. 

North Sound Bicycle Advocates is spearheading the effort to close this gap via a bridge across SR-104.

The walking tour starts at Mathay-Ballinger Park in Edmonds, and a bike ride to the start will depart at 1:30pm from the newly opened Shoreline North/185th Link light rail station.

More information and RSVP here


