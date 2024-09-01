Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Public Works Superintendent





Under the direction of the Director of Public Works, the Public Works Superintendent is responsible to plan, schedule, assign, and review the work of assigned staff; supervises the day to day coordinating and scheduling of street, storm drainage, building facilities, parks maintenance, and sewer maintenance activities; performs related maintenance tasks to contribute to cost effective Public Works services; assists with developing short-term and long-range plans and budgets with the Director of Public Works; provides a high level of customer service by effectively working with the public, vendors, contractors, other local agencies and jurisdictions, and City staff.





This position is responsible for ensuring that facilities are maintained in a manner consistent with established local, state, and federal standards.